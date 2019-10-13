Nona Williams, 82, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late William C. and Dorothy B. (Kline) Nagele and was married for 41 years to the late Raymond L. Williams who died in 2000.
Nona enjoyed going out with friends, dining out, decorating for the holidays, and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In earlier years, Nona worked as a receptionist for Community Health, Darby, PA.
Nona is survived by 3 daughters, Karen (John) Smith of Broomall, PA, Rae Darlene (Mark) Marsden of Downingtown, PA, and Nona Dale (Chris) Hart of Upper Darby; 9 grandchildren, Jacqui and Kevin, Kyle, Alexa, Lacey and Carly, Jason, Andrew and Craig; 9 great-children and 2 on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandson, John Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 7 to 8 pm, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, PA.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.