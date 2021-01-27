Nolan D. West, 69, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Ethel G. Bishop West. He was the loving husband of Diana D. Hockenberry West with whom he would have shared 50 years of marriage this June. Nolan was a 1969 graduate of Chambersburg Area High School. Retired this past April, Nolan was an area manager for Capital Tri-State, York. He was a volunteer for the Strasburg Railroad and enjoyed model railroading, fishing, bike riding, hiking and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Gregory D. husband of Jessica West of West Bloomfield, MI; a daughter, Cathy J. wife of Eric Patterson of Lititz, five grandchildren: Cheyenne Feather, Kaeleigh West, Eric Patterson, Jr., Jason Patterson, Alexia Patterson, and a brother, Galen D. West of Greencastle.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nolan's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Nolan's memory to the Strasburg Railroad, P.O. Box 96, Strasburg, PA 17579. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com