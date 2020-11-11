Noemi Fleet, 47, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on November 7, of 2020. She was born in Bronx, New York, the daughter of Luz Diaz and the late Luis Mendez, and the youngest of six siblings. On April 26, 2019, she married her soul mate Tony Fleet. Noemi was extremely loving and proud of her five children: Sasha, Charles, Yasmine, Tywan Williams, and Kaiden Fleet. She was deeply loved by her five grandchildren: Jahmire, Mariah, Naviah, Melody, and London. Noemi was a hard-working, passionate Nursing Assistant for over 20 years. She loved every second she spent with family and friends. Noemi was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and will be deeply missed by her adoring family and friends.
A public visitation for Noemi will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. Funeral services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery in Lancaster. If attending any events, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Flowers will be accepted. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
