Noelle Caseley Locke passed away peacefully at her home in Cataumet, MA on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the age of 85.
Noelle cared deeply about the health of our environment and was an active member of the Buzzards Bay Coalition. During her many years in Lancaster, PA, Noelle held leadership roles in a number of community organizations, including Planned Parenthood, The American Heart Association, and the Junior League of Lancaster. She graduated in 1955 from Quincy High School and went on to earn a degree in Economics from Middlebury College in 1959.
Noelle is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Wesley Locke; their four children, Clayton Locke, Deborah Locke, Steven Locke and Jennifer Davitt; and her grandchildren, William Locke, Sara Locke, Colin Davitt, and Thomas Davitt. She also leaves behind many dear friends from Middlebury and from her years living in Lancaster and Cape Cod. She will be sadly missed.
Memorial donations may be made to the Buzzards Bay Coalition, at www.savebuzzardsbay.org.
