Noel R. Wenrich

Noel Richard Wenrich, 53, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly at home, of natural causes. Born in Camp Hill, he was the son of the late Russell Wenrich and Mary (Kraft) Winter.
Noel proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1996. Upon his honorable discharge, he went on to earn his master's degree in computer technology through Colorado Tech University.
Of the Christian faith, Noel was a 32nd Degree Mason, member of the Masonic Lodge #43, where he served as the Grand Master. He was also a member of the Lodge of Perfection, Harrisburg Consistory. Noel loved motorcycles and was a member of the WS Motorcycle Club. He also enjoyed helping with the restoration of Huey helicopters through the Liberty Warbirds, Lititz. Noel was a lover of all kinds of music including Classic Rock and Christian Rock.
Noel is survived by his children: Jeremy, companion of Lauren Timble, Stephanie, and Jessica; his siblings: Frank D. Winter, husband of Barb, John Winter, Kevin Wenrich, Sr., Sharon K. Edgar, Mike J. Winter, husband of Lisa, Robert C. Winter, husband of Kris; and stepfather, Frank Winter, Sr.
A viewing will be from 6PM to 8PM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the funeral home. A viewing will precede the service from 10AM to 11AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »