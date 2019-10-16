Noah Z. Weber Loving Husband and Father

Noah Z. Weber, 85, of Lititz, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Lois E. (Boose) Weber, and son of the late Noah B. and Cora (Zimmerman) Weber.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Darla E. Weber-Seyler, two sons, Brent E. Weber (Desiree) and Jay A. Weber, two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Noah was preceded in death by five siblings, Emma, Titus, Lloyd, Melvin, and Lester.
Noah was a loving husband and father. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked at the former Fleet-Air Shoe Company (Eby Shoe) in Ephrata, PA for 32 years.
Noah attended Grace E. C. Church in Ephrata, PA.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed archery, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and motorcycle riding.
Noah's family would like to acknowledge the excellent care that Noah received from Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522. Friends will be received before the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Indiantown Mennonite Cemetery, Clay Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Grace E.C. Church, 131 Terrace Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.
