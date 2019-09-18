Noah Z. Martin, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at home.
He was born in E. Cocalico Twp., to the late Paul and Emma (Zimmerman) Martin and was the husband of Ida M. (Nolt) Martin with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
He was a member of Muddy Creek Mennonite Church.
Noah was a farmer.
In addition to his wife, Noah is survived by five daughters, Verna, Elsie and Annetta Martin, all of Stevens, Marian, married to Adin Brubaker of Mohnton, Loretta, married to Mark Hoover of Denver; four brothers, Jesse Martin of WI, John Dan Martin of Ephrata, Eli, married to Ada Martin of NY, Reuben, married to Esther Martin of MO; two sisters, Laura and Emma Martin, both of Ephrata; a sister-in-law, Edna Martin of Shippensburg; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Jay Paul Martin and two sisters, Mary and Esther Martin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 81 Napierville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 9:00 AM at the late residence with further services at 9:30 AM from Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, 531 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Noah's Memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.