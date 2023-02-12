Noah Watson Zeiset was born on December 17, 2022 and entered safely into the arms of Jesus on Friday, February 10, 2023. He was 55 days old; a precious son of Nelson W. and Jessica P. (Nolt) Zeiset of Clearville, PA.
He is survived not only by his parents, but a big sister Ruth Olivia, grandparents Walter and Ruth Ann Zeiset; Aaron Jr. and Glenda Nolt; great grandparents John and Alta Weaver, Loretta Nolt and John Horst; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandmother Elva Jane Nolt and great grandparents Elva Horst, Maggie Horst, Aaron Nolt, Sr., and Phares and Annie Zeiset.
The Zeiset family are affiliated with the Mountain View Mennonite Church, McConnellsburg.
Viewing will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 4-7 P.M. at the Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cito United Methodist Church, 3746 Cito Road, McConnellslburg, PA 17233 with Pastor Rene Clugston, Pastor Harold Eby, Pastor Keith Clugston and Deacon Alan Clugston officiating. Burial will be held at Mountain View Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Noah's name to Mountain View Mennonite Church, 20044 Great Cove Road, McConnellsburg, PA 17233.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537.