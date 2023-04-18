Noah S. Martin, 81, of 305 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, passed away on Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at home. He was in hospice care.
He was the husband of Minerva B. (Sensenig) Martin with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
He was born in Earl Township, on November 1, 1941, to the late Noah K. and Emma (Shirk) Martin.
He was a retired farmer and a member of New Holland Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
In addition to his wife, Noah is survived five sons and two daughters, Janet Martin of Denver, Harlan Martin of Wilmington, DE, Leon, husband of Anna Mary (Martin) Martin of Elma, IA, Mervin, husband of Alma (Eberly) Martin of Riceville, IA, Mary Ann, wife of Lloyd Hoover, Jr. of Leola, Noah, Jr., husband of Marian (Zimmerman) Martin of Elma, IA, and Cleason, husband of Kristal (Hoover) Martin of Osage, IA. Also surviving are 29 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers and five sisters, Harvey S. Martin of New Holland, Ivan S. Martin of Newville, Emma, wife of Abram Zimmerman of Millmont, Lizzie Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Ada, wife of Daniel Zimmerman of Barnett, MO, Mary Hoover of Shippensburg, and Lena Zimmerman of Newville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant daughters; a son, Alvin Martin, and five grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 305W. Farmersville Road, Leola. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8:45 at the residence of Curvin Martin, 557 N. Railroad Avenue, New Holland, with further services at 9:30 AM at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1116 Weaverland Road, East Earl, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
