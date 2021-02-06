Noah N. Zimmerman, 72, of Lancaster, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after a return of cancer. He was the son of the late Noah and Esther (Nolt) Zimmerman. He was a faithful active member of Conestoga Drive Mennonite Church. He was caretaker of Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery for 43 years. He was married to Pauline (Witmer) Zimmerman for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty G. (Martin) Zimmerman of 21 years, and also a granddaughter, Jennie Lynn Kuhns, age 11, and a brother, John Zimmerman. He was a loving father and grandfather to John David husband of Elaine (Kreider), Wrightsville, Mark, Wakarusa, IN, Jay Paul husband of Ellie (Hoover), Ephrata, RoseAnn wife of Joe Kuhns, Lancaster, RuthAnn wife of Tony Kulp, Bowmansville, Stephen husband of Crystal (Esh), Ronks, Rhoda wife of Sheldon Raber, Arthur, IL, Aaron husband of Sarah (Martin), Lancaster; 27 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
His sibling are Mary Martin, Hartleton, Emma Weber, Ephrata, David husband of Emma, Leola, Lizzie wife of Ammon Martin, Leola. His brothers and sisters-in-law are Samuel Witmer married to Mary, Reinholds, Melvin Witmer, Dundee, NY, Sylvan married to Loretta, Wolmelsdorf, June Witmer, Robesonia, Viola Herr, Newmanstown, Grace Redcay, Coudersport, Faye Martin, Bowmansville, Mary Good, Ephrata.
Funeral services will be held from the White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Rd., Manheim, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10 AM with interment following in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may call on Monday from 1 to 3 PM and 5 to 8 PM at the White Oak Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Conestoga Drive Mennonite Church, c/o David Faus, 524 Rife Run Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Furman's – Leola