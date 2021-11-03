Noah L. Stahl, 82, of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021. Born in Martindale, PA he was the son of the late Joseph Menno Stahl and Rachel Irene (Aucker) Stahl. He celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Joan L. (Glassmyer) Stahl, on October 15, 2021.
Noah graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1959. He began working on farm machinery for his uncle’s shop making lime spreaders. He then worked at CNH Industrial as an Experimental Engineer until his retirement. Noah enjoyed creating things, most memorably building his own tractor from a Wisconsin VE4 engine and old truck parts. He and Joan enjoyed many years of annual trips to Citrus Hills RV Park in Florida in their motorhome. He attended Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ephrata for over 50 years and attended Cowboy Up Church while in Florida. He loved the sunshine, warm weather, and his bunny Snickers who would follow him around the house. Noah was thankful for the Lord’s faithful provision for his family.
In addition to his wife, Noah is survived by his son Joseph L. Stahl, husband of Kris C. (Schlappi) Stahl of South Williamsport, PA, daughter SueLisa L. Shuler, wife of Gregory S. Shuler, and grandsons Luke W. Shuler and Zachery S. Shuler, of Conestoga, PA. Sister-in-law Carolyn F. (Wilkins) Stahl of Loganton, PA, nephew James M. Stahl and niece Rainey E. Stahl. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald E. Stahl on Oct. 24, 1994.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM with a viewing starting at 1:00 PM at Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Noah’s name to Kindred Hospice of Lancaster.
The family would like everyone attending the service to dress casually.
