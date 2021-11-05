Noah E. Stoltzfus, 83, of 411 White Horse Road, Gap, entered into rest on Thursday November 4th, 2021. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Samuel F. and Barbara Fisher Stoltzfus.
A member of the Old Order Amish Church, he is survived by two brothers, Jacob married to Lavina, Gap, David married to Elizabeth, Kinzers; sisters, Arie married to the late Elam Stoltzfus, Gap and Emma married to the late Steve Stoltzfus, Newburg; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Katie.
Funeral services: Saturday November 6th, 2021 at the late home at 9 a.m. EST with viewing there until the time of service. Interment: Spring Garden Cemetery.
Furman's - Leola
