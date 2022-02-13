Noa Simpson was called into the arms of the Lord on February 1, 2022. He was the son of David and Abbey (Fulmer) Simpson of Lancaster.
He was a blessing delivered to his family on January 22, 2022. He was delivered a few weeks early into the arms of his family that prayed for him and loved him endlessly. He was truly an angel that was too good for this world.
Noa's love and spirit will live on in his parents David and Abbey; siblings: Ava, Rhys, and Kit; maternal grandparents, Brian and Laurie Fulmer of Strasburg, and paternal grandparents, Stuart, and Michelle Simpson of the UK.
Noa knew only of love while here on earth. It's all he knew, and all he'll ever know. Love is all he'll ever know, now in the arms of Jesus until we hold him again.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Noa's name may be made to Friends of Angels, friendsofangelspa.org/donate
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com