Nita J. Burkey, age 65 of Lancaster passed away May 15, 2023 in Columbia. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Nelson S. and Nancy Hubert Burkey. Nita was a 1976 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and had been employed at Dutch Wonderland from the age of 14 through her middle 20's.
She was also employed in retail management at various outlet stores at Rockvale Square and Wolf Furniture where she worked for 15 years. She was awarded into Wolf's President's Club 3 times for high sales and superior service. She retired from Wolf's in May 2017.
Nita was a doll house enthusiast, and her pride and joy was a Bed and Breakfast doll house which she worked on for many years. She also enjoyed gardening with her dog, Honie, figure skating and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially #48 Jimmy Johnson.
Predeceased by her parents, a brother Nelson Spence Burkey, Jr., and a sister Natalie June Minic. Nita is survived by sisters Neva J. Lane, and Noreen J. (Stacey) Vance, her brother John A. (Kim) Fasig, Jr. her nephew Mark Aaron Fasig, and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3 PM, at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 PM until the service.
Private interment will be in Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »