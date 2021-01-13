Ninh Thi Tran

Ninh Thi Tran

Ninh Thi Tran, age 74, departed to the Lord on January 7, 2021, after a long illness.

She was the wife of Man Tao Tcheou. Born in Vietnam, she immigrated to the United States in 1975 with her mother, father, and ten brothers and sisters. A lifelong, devout, and faithful Catholic, she was predeceased by two sons, Saraman Tcheou, 1977, and Jimmy Tcheou, 2020.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter and son-in-law, Ping and Kamil Goslawski, and grandchildren, Ethan and Emmy, of Lancaster, PA; son, Father Pang Tcheou, of Mount Joy, PA; son and daughter-in-law, Freeman and Casey Tcheou, of Ephrata, PA; and eight remaining brothers and sisters.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by her son, Father Pang Tcheou, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11:30 AM at Mary Mother of the Church Parish. Because of COVID restrictions, attendance at the Funeral Mass will be by invitation only, however, if someone sincerely wishes to attend the Mass, please contact Deacon Joseph Cingle at deaconcingle@gmail.com.

Friends of the family are invited to a viewing beginning at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM at the Church. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

Send flowers to the family of Ninh Tran
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Saturday, January 16, 2021
10:30AM-11:30AM
Mary, Mother of The Church, Roman Catholic Parish
625 Union School Road
Mount Joy, PA 17552
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, January 16, 2021
11:30AM
Mary, Mother of The Church, Roman Catholic Parish
625 Union School Road
Mount Joy, PA 17552
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.

16 East Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
717-653-5441
www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter