Ninh Thi Tran, age 74, departed to the Lord on January 7, 2021, after a long illness.
She was the wife of Man Tao Tcheou. Born in Vietnam, she immigrated to the United States in 1975 with her mother, father, and ten brothers and sisters. A lifelong, devout, and faithful Catholic, she was predeceased by two sons, Saraman Tcheou, 1977, and Jimmy Tcheou, 2020.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter and son-in-law, Ping and Kamil Goslawski, and grandchildren, Ethan and Emmy, of Lancaster, PA; son, Father Pang Tcheou, of Mount Joy, PA; son and daughter-in-law, Freeman and Casey Tcheou, of Ephrata, PA; and eight remaining brothers and sisters.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by her son, Father Pang Tcheou, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11:30 AM at Mary Mother of the Church Parish. Because of COVID restrictions, attendance at the Funeral Mass will be by invitation only, however, if someone sincerely wishes to attend the Mass, please contact Deacon Joseph Cingle at deaconcingle@gmail.com.
Friends of the family are invited to a viewing beginning at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM at the Church. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
