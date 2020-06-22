Nina "Sue" Schonvisky, 101, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Westernport, MD. She was born in Trezevant, TN, the daughter of the late Harwood W. and Manie (Yancey) Argo. Sue was the widow of the late George H. Huber, Jr. and the late Joseph Schonvisky. She worked and retired from RCA Lancaster Plant after 30 yrs. She was known as SUE by all her friends.
Sue loved being with her family and friends most of all; then loved to curl up to a good book or participate in a fun game of cards with friends. She never thought of herself first and would never hesitate to volunteer. She was mom to her children but MOTHER to many.
Sue was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Lancaster, PA since 1958, a Sunday School Teacher and Nursery 40 years. She served on committees at Faith Church: Parish Life, Family Circle, Elders & Consistory. She also was involved with UCC Homes Auxiliary and Member/Sec. with Conestoga View Aux. for 30 years. Volunteer with Lancaster General Hospital Aux./Gift Shop for 16 years. Sue worked Lancaster City/County Polling Places for 30 years. She was member of Red Hat Society, member of I.B.E.W. through RCA, and Lancaster Blood Bank.
Preceded in death by son, James (Bud) Huber. Surviving children, Jeffrey Huber of Lancaster, PA and Georgina Anderson of Westernport, MD; her 22 grandchildren and many loving great and great-great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside Services officiated by Pastor John Rieker of Faith United Church of Christ will be in Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster. A public Memorial Service will be at a later date. Contributions to Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, would be deeply appreciated.
