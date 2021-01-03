Nina Lois Mertz, 88, went to Heaven on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Fred M. and Sallie (Sutherland) Stiltner of Grundy, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Mertz, and her ex-husband, Donald B. Filder.
Nina was retired from AMP, Inc. in Harrisburg. She also worked for National Novelty and J.C. Mertz Moving, both in Lancaster. She loved to travel, collect antiques, attend flea markets, read, do crafts, and spend time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Fred Fidler, husband of Roxanne of Willow Street, and two daughters: Gaile Lefever, wife of James M. of York, and Tina Funk, wife of Donald of Paradise; four grandsons, Dave and Steve Fidler and Greg and Tim Funk; 7 great-grandsons and 4 great-granddaughters. She is also survived by three sisters: Lena Olena, Abby Shultz, and Shela McComsey. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gaines Stiltner and a sister, Brenda Lehman.
As she always said… "Catch you on the flip side!"
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Nina Lois's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com