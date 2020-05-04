Nina Hamersley

Nina Hamersley

Nina Hamersley, 79, of Lancashire Hall, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She is survived by her children: Clarence Hamersley, husband of Melissa, of Hunlock Creek, PA; Denise Friese, wife of John, of Etters, PA; and Brian Hamersley, of Lancaster. She is also survived by her siblings: Mary, John, Paul, and Joseph Camarata, all of New Jersey.

Before her retirement, Nina worked as a housekeeper for Lancaster General Hospital.

Funeral Services for Nina will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Nina Hamersley
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter