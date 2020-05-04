Nina Hamersley, 79, of Lancashire Hall, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She is survived by her children: Clarence Hamersley, husband of Melissa, of Hunlock Creek, PA; Denise Friese, wife of John, of Etters, PA; and Brian Hamersley, of Lancaster. She is also survived by her siblings: Mary, John, Paul, and Joseph Camarata, all of New Jersey.
Before her retirement, Nina worked as a housekeeper for Lancaster General Hospital.
Funeral Services for Nina will be private.
