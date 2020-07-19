Nilsa Iris Porrata, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born in Arecivo, Puerto Rico, she was the wife of the late Teodoro Porrata and the daughter of the late Salvador Padilla and Miguelina Jimenez.
She is survived by three children, Iris Lara, Nita Rivera, and Luis Porrata, all of Lancaster, a brother, Basilio Jimenez, Lancaster, and Amelia Cortez, Florida; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Teodoro and Raynaldo, and two brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Graveside Service at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. The family will receive friends at The Groff's Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Social distancing and masks will be required.
