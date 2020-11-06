Niko Alexander Costales, infant son of Abimael Costales Morales and Keren Rivera Costales, West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Women's and Babies Hospital.
He is survived by his siblings: Anjali, Aliza and Adriel Costales. Paternal grandparents: Ismael Costales and Enid Morales. Maternal grandparents: Jaime Rivera and Kere Rivera. Maternal step grandmother: Angela Rivera.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »