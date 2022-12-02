Nicole Y. Elslager, 47, of Mount Joy, passed away, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Karen Klinedinst Elslager of Mount Joy and the late Robert E. Elslager and the late Norida Y. Burkman Elslager.
Nicole was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1995. She was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Penn State fan. She enjoyed movies, books and most of all spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her stepmother, Karen are two brothers, Harold Elslager and Steven Klinedinst both of Mount Joy; a sister, Jody Carroll, wife of James of Mount Joy; a brother-in-law, Jere L. Allison, Jr.; and the Sholly and Elslager families. She was preceded in death by a sister Norida Elslager Allison and a brother, Robert E. Elslager, Jr.
A memorial service honoring Nicole's life will be held at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1 PM. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Interment will be private. Casual dress is requested. Please wear a Phillies, Eagles or Penn State article of clothing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donegal families in need. Please make check payable to Jody Carroll and put Helping Donegal Families in the memo line and mail to 1734 Schwanger Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com