Nicole Clark Lewis, 55, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on December 28, 2021. Born in Gettysburg, PA, she was born to the parents of James E. Clark and Ellen M. Kerstetter.
Nicole graduated from St. Joseph Nursing School and became a registered nurse. She began her career as a nurse at Elizabethtown Rehab and then moved to Lancaster General Hospital where she had been a registered nurse for the past 32 years. Nicole gave the upmost care and love for every patient that she had the privilege of caring for. Along with her love for nursing, she had an equally strong love for her children.
Along with both parents, Nicole is survived by her husband Randall “Randy” Moore of Lancaster and two children, Andrew and Alyssa Lewis of Lancaster.
Family will receive friends on January 6, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA., from 4pm to 5pm with a celebration of Nicole’s life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the family’s funding campaign at https://gofund.me/bd0dca36
Friends may send online condolences to www.snyderfuneralhome.com