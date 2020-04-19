Nicolas S. Henry, 21, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Aurora, IL, the son of Scott T. and Ruth Zorrilla Henry. Nick worked as a welder at RV-Industries in Honey Brook, PA. He was a skilled carpenter who enjoyed repairing clocks and motors, as well as creating masterpieces of metal and wood. He was an avid fisherman who loved exploring mountain trails on his dirt bike.
Mourning his absence in addition to his parents are his brother, Benjamin T. Henry; paternal great-grandmother, Barbara Lakeberg; maternal grandparents, Dr. Hugo and Norma Zorrilla; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private celebration of life service will be held in the future at his much-loved cabin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Nick Henry Scholarship Fund. Contributions can be mailed to Fulton Bank Penn Square Financial Center, 1 Penn Square, Lancaster, PA 17602
