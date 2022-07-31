Nichole L. "Nicki" Brown, 46, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Hanover to Ronald and Edith (Plunkert) Mummert and was the wife of Kurt M. Brown with whom she shared 23 years of marriage.
Nicki was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Ephrata. She earned an associate degree from York College. She had worked at Lancaster General Hospital as a medical transcriptionist, was a stay-at-home mom and most recently, a paraprofessional at Reamstown Elementary School. Nicki enjoyed playing the piano, volleyball, and flower gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with friends and going to the beach with family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two daughters, Kayla M. and Kelsey L. Brown both at home and a brother, Brad Mummert of Centre Hall.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1 PM, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Rd., Ephrata, with Pastor Kevin Griffin officiating. Private Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Nicki's memory may be made to Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
