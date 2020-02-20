Nicholas Yoder, age 87, formerly of Christiana, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Anna Mary Kurtz Yoder who passed away on January 20, 2001. He was born in Belleville, PA, son of the late Jacob H. and Saloma A. Peachey Yoder.
Nick moved to Chester County in 1948, working on his brothers' farms and at Grace Mines for three years. He then moved to Christiana purchasing a farm and farming from 1960 to 1981. He was appointed to Sadsbury Township Supervisors in 1964, serving for 38 years, serving in many different positions. He was in charge of building many roads and bridges. Nick was known for his chicken barbecue and in his later years he also became a very good cook. He was a member of the Buck Hollow Hunting Gang of Clinton County. He enjoyed going to his family cabin in Belleville. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise.
Surviving are 5 children: Dale R. husband of Joanne Zercher Yoder of Lancaster, Dennis K. husband of Darlene C. Graham Yoder of Cinnaminson, NJ, Bruce R. husband of Twila J. Good Yoder of Ronks, Brian J. husband of Debbie L. Kreider Yoder of Gordonville, Nicholas L. Yoder of Denver, PA, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Lydia Ann Yoder of Kelowna, BC, Nancy P. wife of Melvin Stoltzfus, Sundre, AB. He was preceded in death by a grandson Austin J. Yoder and 9 siblings: Raymond, Cletus, Sadie, Jefferson, Mark, Job, Thomas, William Yoder and Rhoda Hollinger.
Memorial service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Sunday, February 23rd at 4 p.m. with a casual greeting time from 2:30 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating and his son Dale Yoder will be giving a life reflection. Private interment will take place prior to the memorial service in the Bart Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
