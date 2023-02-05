Nicholas Vincent Nigro

Nicholas Vincent "Nick" Nigro, 22, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Born in Huntington, NY, he was the son of John Jr. and Bayda Nigro.
Nick was a graduate of Warwick High School and recently attended Penn State. Nick was known to be the life of the party. He was the most unique and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was thoughtful in his actions, loving and friendly, and extremely talented. He loved spending quality time with his family and friends. Most of all, Nick will be remembered for his genuine heart. His friends and family will miss him deeply.
In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by 2 brothers, John Nigro III, and Anthony Nigro, his grandfather John J. Nigro, Sr., and a host of beloved aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Nigro.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nick's name can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com