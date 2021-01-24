Nicholas V. Mylonas, 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in St. George Sikousis, Chios, Greece, on January 6, 1959, he was the son of Vasilios Mylonas and the late Julia V. (Manolakis) Mylonas. He is also survived by his sisters, Angela, wife of George Platis, and Stamatia, wife of Steve Bougiamas, and several nieces and nephews.
Nicholas graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1978 and held various jobs prior to his illness. His interests included meteorology and mechanisms. He enjoyed watching TV and spending time with his family.
Contributions in Nicholas' memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, where he was a member.
Services were held privately and Nicholas was laid to rest in the Lancaster Cemetery on Thursday, January 21. For online condolences to the family visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
