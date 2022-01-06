Nicholas "Nick" Marcel Voutsas, 63, of Huguenot, NY passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, Milford Senior Care & Rehab. Born June 14, 1958 in York, PA he was a son to the late Michael Voutsas, Sr. and Simone (Gabriel) Voutsas.
Nick is survived by his son Brian; daughter April; brother Michael Voutsas, Jr.; nephew Jonathan; 2 nieces, Carrie & Emily. Nick also leaves behind many friends to cherish his memory.
A viewing for Nick will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Theo C. Auman Inc., 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. A celebration of life service will promptly commence in the funeral home at 12 PM, with Pastor A. Preston Van Deursen officiating. Graveside committal will immediately follow at Alsace Cemetery, 2155 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Nick loved the Colts & Penn State football; so per his request please wear your favorite football jersey.
