Nicholas (Nick) Grant Hershey, 27, of Mount Joy, PA passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Nicholas had resided in Dallas, TX for the past year and a half. Born in Lebanon, PA. Nicholas was the son of Brent and Lisa (Laffey) Hershey.
Nicholas was a 2012 graduate of Donegal High School where he played soccer and tennis. Nick's passions were cooking and cars, especially his 2004 Audi S4. In the last few years, Nick worked as a sous chef and most recently, a car buyer for Wells Auto Group, both in Dallas, Texas. He attended Watermark Church in Dallas. Nick had a big heart and, despite challenges he faced, he sought to help others. He aimed to bring laughter and fun to those around him.
In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by sisters, Colleen M. Hershey and Faith M. Hershey, paternal grandparents, John and Mable Hershey, and numerous aunts, uncles and 24 cousins who loved him dearly. Nicholas was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norman and Lois Laffey.
A Memorial Service honoring Nick's life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA beginning at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 8th. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance, 78 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552.