Nicholas L. "Nick" Shauley, 74, of Millersville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Born in Oceanside, CA, he was the son of the late Samuel, Jr. and Marjorie (Hamer) Shauley. He was the beloved husband to Yvonne "Bonnie" Shauley who predeceased him in 2001.
Nick was a graduate of Johnstown High School. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served 26 months in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief. He accumulated over 1,500 combat flight hours and was awarded the Bronze Star with "V", 22 Air Medals, and two Presidential Unit Citations. He was an active member of the Marine Corps League Det. # 294 of Lancaster County. Following Vietnam, Nick settled in Lancaster County and began work with Amtrak, retiring in 2008.
Nick is survived by 3 children: Melissa Eichelberger, Bret McFarland, and Wade McFarland; 4 siblings: Carol Bowers, Claire Skibo, Tonya Frensley, and Robert Shauley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 2-4 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A service will follow at 4 PM. A private interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nick's name to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd., Suite D, York, PA 17402. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.