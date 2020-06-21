Nicholas L. Schmalhofer, 29, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Bruno S. and Sylvia (Prince) Schmalhofer. When Nicholas passed, the world lost a young man with a big heart animated by a kind and generous soul. He would not hesitate to give away everything he had to someone in need. Nicholas was beloved by all who met him, which understates the deep affection felt by those who knew him best.
He was a parishioner at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and attended St. Leo the Great Elementary School and Lancaster Catholic High School. At Lancaster Catholic, he excelled on the Crusader football team serving as captain and earning All-State honors. He continued his football career as a scholarship offensive lineman at the University of New Hampshire. In 2013, he graduated from UNH with a Bachelor's Degree in Tourism, Planning and Development. While helping others came naturally to Nicholas, he also enjoyed being outdoors, working out, playing basketball, hiking, fishing, and snowboarding. He always cheered for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
Everyone who knew Nicholas will miss him and find it easy to recall his smile. He will be remembered by many as a "gentle giant." His love and memory will live on through his parents, and siblings: Larry Buehler, husband of Kim, of Ephrata, Stephen Schmalhofer, husband of Helena, of Greenwich, CT and Jenna Van Asco, wife of Joseph, of East Hampton, NY; paternal grandfather, Bruno Schmalhofer, as well as five nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, Naomi and Harold Prince, and his paternal grandmother, Louise Schmalhofer.
A Catholic funeral Mass will be offered at the convenience of the family with interment taking place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. The family is grateful for your prayers. To honor the life of Nicholas and his willingness to help others, the family requests memorial contributions (in lieu of flowers) in his name be made to, St. Leo the Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, or Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Concussion Legacy Foundation, 361 Newbury St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02115, or any charity benefiting the homeless.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com