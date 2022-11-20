Nicholas J. Scrip, 89, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Anna Scrip Lantz. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was a production mechanic and a religious Christian man. He enjoyed golf and travel.
Nicholas is survived by: a sister, Carol Andrukatis of Boyertown, PA; an uncle, John Scrip of Salt Lake City, UT; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: brothers, Stephen Scrip and Fredrick Lantz; sisters, Janice Tarowski and Annette Lantz.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Road, Lancaster. FurmanFuneralHome.com
