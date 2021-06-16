Nicholas I. Aniskevich

Nicholas Aniskevich, 76, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home in Lancaster City. He had been ill for nine months.
Nick was a true orphan, left as an infant on the steps of an orphanage. He was born to Anastasia Aniskevich on May 30, 1945 in Philadelphia Children's Hospital. Nick spent most of his childhood at Our Lady of Fatima Institute in Elmhurst, PA., near Scranton. He attended St. Michael's School where records indicate he was very well liked. Nick was known for his friendly, outgoing nature and his sense of humor.
Nick was baptized in the Roman Catholic faith as an infant and remained faithful throughout his life. He had great respect and love for the nuns who raised him. He regularly attended St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Lancaster City.
In his late teenage years, Nick came to Lancaster looking for work. After finding a job at Howmet that he enjoyed, he made the decision to make Lancaster his home. Later, Nick worked in the kitchen at the Village Night Club, at Family Style Restaurant, and finally retired in 2010 after working for many years at Lancaster Leaf Tobacco.
Nick loved caring for stray cats, collecting coins, and recording oldies music. He is survived by many caring and loving friends, Joseph and Debbie Molinaro and their children of Dalton, PA., Gus and Dore Photis and their children of Lancaster, Linda Photis of Tujunga, CA, David Mangat, his parents and family of Lancaster, Jeremy Gingher of Lancaster, John Hazipetros of Lancaster, Pete Skiadas of Lancaster, and Timm Wenger of Lancaster among them.
Services will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz on Thursday, June 17. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by the service at 7:00 PM. Interment will be at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »