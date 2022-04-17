Nicholas G. "Nick" Celia

Nicholas G. Celia, of Lancaster, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 8, 2022 at the age of 62. Nick was born in Lancaster, PA on July 7, 1959 and was the son of the late Nicholas S. and Josephine C. (Lombardo) Celia.
He attended Sacred Heart School, graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1979, and Millersville University in 1983 with a B.S. in Industrial Arts.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #867, he attended both St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where he grew up.
Nick was known to many as a kind and gentle soul who loved everyone. He was a genuine friend and well-loved by all who knew him. He had many talentscarpentry and woodworking among his favorites and always was a volunteer to help many in need. He had a strong work ethic and was a faithful servant. He enjoyed many hobbies and outdoor activities like bike riding, camping, fishing, hiking and traveling to the Jersey shore. Nick above all loved his family. He will be truly missed.
He worked with Facilities Department at Kegel's Produce for over 25 years and most recently was in the Maintenance Department for Millersville University.
He is survived by three sisters, M. Colette, wife of Jack Groft, of Lancaster, Josette M., wife of Dominic Dannessa, of Chicago, Annette M. Myers, of Lancaster, eight nieces and nephews, and six great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 12noon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA with The Rev. Michael Metzger as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10am-12noon at the church. Interment will take place on Thursday, April 21st at St. Anthony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nick's memory may be made to Sacred Heart School, 235 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com