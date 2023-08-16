Nicholas C. Gianopoulos, 99, of Lancaster, PA passed away on August 13, 2023, of natural causes at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. We would like to thank the staff at Roosevelt 4, Personal Care, and Hospice for their loving care.
He was born January 31, 1924, in Uniontown, PA, son of Greek Immigrant parents Gust and Dina (Metropoulis) Gianopoulos. Most of his early days were growing up on East Chestnut Street in Lancaster, PA. He learned the Greek language first and later English by listening to the radio at home and people talking while helping his father in his restaurant. He later attended J.P. McCaskey High School participating in soccer, and was the basketball team manager, and Sports Editor of the" Vidette". His graduating class of 1941 was the first 4-year class of the current building.
He attended Franklin and Marshall College, but he answered the call to WWII by enlisting in the Army Reserve in December 1942. He earned many citations for his participation in the "Battle of the Bulge" in 1944. In his words, the Army made him "a man". Another life changing event was writing to his later wife Stella through a Church "pen pal" program to Greek American soldiers. He resumed his college education at F&M and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. He married "the love of his life", Stella Pazakis, on June 25, 1950, at the Greek Orthodox Church on South Queen Street, Lancaster PA.
While raising two children, Dean and Cindy, in the early 1950's on Reservoir Street, he was employed by UGI, and then sold Life Insurance for two insurance companies, Prudential and Jefferson Standard. Like many of his Greek American friends, Nick and Stella moved to the suburbs in Manheim Township in 1957. He later worked at Schick Electric Inc, where he held many accounting and manufacturing positions. After retiring, he was later hired as a consultant for both the Jay Advertising (Group) and the Skiadas Brothers Enterprises. He also did income taxes for many of the Greek people that lived in Lancaster City.
But his passion was his devoted service to his Greek Orthodox church. He served as a Sunday School teacher, assistant superintendent, and later superintendent. He was the first American born Parish Council President. He co-chaired the building fund that raised funds for the church move to current address at 64 Hershey Avenue. He was the church's first representative at the Lancaster County Council of Churches. He and Stella participated in many activities like the Greek Food Bazaar since its beginning and was past President of the AHEPA which was a philanthropic group for Greek Americans.
His service also included participation in the Battle of the Bulge veterans' chapter, and he toured many local high schools and did presentations of his personal experiences and history of this epic battle. He was an active member of the McCaskey Alumni and helped raise donations for many school items.
The memories of his life are so many. The family activities, entertaining at home, vacations in the states and the countries in Europe, especially Belgium and Greece will never be forgotten.
He will be remembered as a devoted father, husband, family man, and a great communicator to all people of many diverse backgrounds. He always worked well with all people and always offered help to anyone who needed it. He handled any adversity with strong resilience and said, "let this be an opportunity to make it better". He was truly an eternal optimist. He lost the love of his life, Stella in May 2020 but his faith in God never wavered and always was thankful for all his life's blessings.
Nick is survived by his son, Dean and Becky (Pine) Gianopoulos Lancaster, PA and his daughter, Cynthia and Steven Oak, Asheville, NC; grandchildren Nicholas and Flavia (Gallagher) Gianopoulos, Los Angeles, CA, Andrew, and Lisa (Miller) Oak Houston, TX, Adrienne (Oak) and Wasim Al-Abed Cornelius, NC; great-grandchildren Neely and Jackson Oak, and Laila and Mariam Al-Abed.
He was preceded in death by Stella C. Gianopoulos (wife) May 13, 2020 and Andrew G. Gianopoulos (brother) October 14, 2016.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 with Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz with a Trisagion Service at 7 PM. The second viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 AM on Saturday at the church. The service will be live streamed for the public Saturday morning at 10:30 AM http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf2vSFDI2r5r84Zg_gbLwaw
The interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
