Nicholas C. Carthage, 99, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Bethlehem and was the son of Greek immigrant parents, Christos S. and Kalliope (Karastamatis) Kantarzis Carthage.
He is survived by his wife Helen (Chiadis) Carthage of Brethren Village. They were married on January 17, 1954. He graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Parks College of Aviation at St. Louis University, and Drexel University.
Nicholas proudly served in WWII as a Naval Officer with the U.S. Navy. He also flew planes for the Naval Air Force. After the War, he served 17 years as a reserve officer. Nicholas was an engineer with McDonnell Douglas and worked for AT&T Bell Laboratories for 26 years. He was on the team that built the transistor which was historical change in electronic equipment at AT&T Bell Labs.
He was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Bethlehem where he was also a former council member, choir member and was active in the senior citizens group. After retiring he volunteered for St. Luke's Hospital for 16 years where he received many honors and a presidential recognition for his dedicated service of over 4,000 hours. He enjoyed flying planes and model railroading and would diagnose and repair cars in his spare time.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter Renie Carthage Beidleman, wife of David, of Lititz, two grandchildren, Nicole and Alexander, a sister, Tessie Athens, of Wexford, three nieces, Karen Stark, Andrea Athens, and Maria Nelson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Irene.
Funeral Services will be private at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9AM. A LiveStream of the 9AM funeral service will be provided on the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church website. A Public Graveside Service will be at 1PM on Tuesday at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown, PA with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nicholas's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com