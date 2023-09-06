Nicholas Alan "Nick" Randazzo, 24, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 4, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he is the son of Christopher and Sharon (Jacobson) Randazzo. He is also survived by his brother Nate Randazzo (fianc Isabella Meyer), maternal grandfather Bernard Jacobson, paternal grandparents Ralph and Angela Randazzo, goldendoodle Strudel, and K-9 niece Bialy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Ethel Jacobson.
Services for Nick will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11 AM at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will immediately follow at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery. For those who would like to livestream the service, please contact the Temple at office@shaarai.org by 10 AM. The Shiva will be held at 7 PM at the family's home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Nick's name to Shaarai Shomayim Mitzvah Fund, Shaarai Shomayim Miller Music Fund, or Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, lchra.com.
