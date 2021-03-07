Nevin Walter Wentz, Jr., also known as "Butch" to his family and friends, passed away on February 27, 2021 in Lancaster PA, at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Jeannie Wentz. He was born in Hanover, PA. on June 27, 1948 to Nevin Wentz, Sr. (deceased) and Patricia (Martin) Wentz, who resides in New Oxford, PA. Butch grew up in New Chester, PA. and attended New Oxford High School, where he lettered in wrestling and baseball. He was a part of the graduating class of 1966. After High School, he served his country for four years, receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Navy.
Butch was a loving family man, he is survived by three sons, Matthew Wentz, married to Diana; Ian Swisher, married to Traci; and Marcus Swisher. One of his greatest joys in life was being a grandfather, he is survived by eight grandchildren; Mariah Swisher, Morgan Wentz, Sophia Wentz, Molly Wentz, Henry Wentz, Jared Swisher, Dylan Swisher, and Adison Swisher. He is also survived by sisters; Nancy Luckabaugh, married to Donny of New Castle, PA.; and Kim Herman of Greencastle, PA., brothers; Doug Wentz, married to Carla of Franklin, PA.; and Steve Wentz, married to Sue of New Oxford, PA.
Butch worked for Fulton Bank for over thirty years, where he served as a Loan Collector and retired as Vice President of Consumer Lending. He was president of the Manheim Township Lion's Club where he enjoyed volunteering with his wife Jeannie.
Butch's happiest moments were spent with his family and friends. He loved spending time in Ocean City Maryland, riding his bike, taking photographs, bowling, and traveling with good friends. He was a fantastic cook, and enjoyed making large batches of chicken corn soup and his famous pancakes for family and friends to enjoy. He loved music and dancing to the oldies, and loved to watch Impractical Jokers. He was a "sports guy" who loved Penn State Football, the Phillies, Miami Dolphins, and college basketball. Butch's jovial spirit and infectious laugh would always light up a room. Today, our family finds solace knowing he is dancing with his beloved wife Jeannie in heaven.
We would like to sincerely thank the staff at Brethren Village, who provided wonderful care over the past two years. A service celebrating Butch will take place at 12 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com