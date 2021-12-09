Nevin R. Horning, 58, of Denver, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was married 35 years to Elaine M. Zimmerman Horning. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Amos and Verna Weaver Horning.
Nevin was the owner of Nevin Horning Tractor Sales and Service. He was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Ranelle R. wife of Wendall High of Mohnton, and Melanie A. wife of Jay P. Rissler of Mt. Pleasant Mills; two sons, Jeremy S. husband of Amanda Snyder Horning of Denver, and Sheldon R. Horning of Denver; eight grandchildren; six siblings, Lorraine wife of Bennet Charleton, Dalton, OH, Leonard husband of Elaine Horning, Denver, Alma wife of Nelson Martin, Mt Joy, Thelma wife of Weaver Nolt, Mohnton, Ruth Ann wife of Roy Martin, New Holland, and Kenneth husband of Karen Horning, Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Joyce Martin and Erma J. Frey and by a brother, Wilmer Horning.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 13 at 9:30 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Sunday, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
