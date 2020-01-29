Nevin Lamar Kreider, 51, formerly of Mount Joy, PA, went to his heavenly home peacefully on Monday morning, January 27, 2020 due to ongoing complications of aspiration pneumonia. Nevin was born March 19, 1968 in Lancaster to his parents Helen Bollinger Kreider of Lititz and the late Charles H. Kreider. Nevin was a member of Friendship Community, having lived at Shalom, St. Stephens, Sheep Hill, and most recently, Hossler Road homes.
Nevin was a member of Risser Mennonite Church in Elizabethtown. He enjoyed praying and leading in prayer. At different seasons in his life, Nevin enjoyed riding his ATV four-wheeler and Hershey Park roller coasters, making yarn balls, socializing, retreats at Black Rock and Camp Hebron, and working through Excentia at free Geek, Meals-on-Wheels, and vacuuming at Calvary Church.
In addition to his mother, Nevin is survived by three sisters, Laverne, wife of Clair Oberholtzer, of Elizabethtown, Sharon Weinhold of Lancaster, and Nancy, wife of Carl Douthit, of York; 12 nieces and nephews; and 20 great nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Lynn Kreider.
The family wishes to thank the Friendship team members for their excellent care provided to Nevin during his years of residence and frequent illnesses. Also, appreciation to Hospice and Community Care for their care during Nevin's final months.
A memorial service will be held on Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA. There will be no public viewing. Private interment will be in Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, Lititz. The family will receive guests at the chapel on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Saturday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
