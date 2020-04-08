Nevin L. Walter passed away at the age of 90 on April 3, 2020 at home with his wife Judy, after an evening spent with his children and grandchildren.
Nevin was born in Lititz, PA, the son of Ralph I. and Marie (Hoover) Walter and graduated from the Lititz High School. Nevin was predeceased by his first wife of 49 years Marian Mumma Walter, along with brothers Lester, Donald, and sisters, Dorothy Musser and Jane Bramhall. Nevin shared his last 14 years in marriage with Judy Clark Walter.
Nevin worked as a mason, and at RCA, but retired after 26 years working at Yerger Brothers in Lititz. He also worked for the Manheim Auto Auction for many years. Nevin spent most of his life living on South Spruce Street in Lititz, and later moved to the Brookshire Community near Manheim.
He proudly served for 4 years in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. An avid sportsman, Nevin enjoyed fishing on the Susquehanna and in Canada, hunting with friends at a cabin in Tioga County, and was a member of the Lititz Sportsmen's Association. He enjoyed having breakfast with friends, and watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, and Penn State. He was an active member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren.
Nevin is survived by his second wife Judy, brother, Richard Walter, husband of Melva, daughter, Donna Yohn, wife of Devin and son, Barry Walter, husband of Wendy. Even though the term "step" bothered Nevin, he is also survived by step daughter Karen Myers, wife of Mark, and step son Glenn Kaechele, husband of Jeanette. His grandchildren included, Alyssa Grube, wife of Jeffrey, and Christie Hissrich, wife of Henry IV, Jack and Savannah Myers, and Ethan Kaechele. Great-grandchildren include, Mary Grace and Henry V. Hissrich, Hannah and Owen Grube.
Due to the current coronavirus situation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be determined, at the Lititz Church of the Brethren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America - www.curesarcoma.org or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at Lancaster General Hospital via the LG Health Foundation, 608 N. Cherry St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
