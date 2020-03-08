Nevin Imhoff, 75, formerly of Stevens, PA passed away on 2/7/20 in San Jose, Costa Rica after complications of a chronic illness. He was the son of Alma (Zartman) and Harold Imhoff who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cocalico Senior High School and shortly after graduation enlisted into the US Navy from 1965-1968. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Business Management from York College of Pennsylvania 1970-1974.
He was a successful real estate broker, bar & restaurant owner, and enjoyed working on his farm in York, PA.
Traveling the world was his passion, and he enjoyed life to the fullest making friends along the way. He traveled frequently to Costa Rica and eventually settled down there 15 years ago. He was proudest of his recently acquired Costa Rican citizenship from a country he loved.
He is survived by his son, Erik Imhoff, of Santa Cruz, CA and preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Imhoff Jamieson of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his partner of 10 years, Yendri Quesada of San Jose, Costa Rica, and his ex-wife, Jane Imhoff, of Santa Cruz, CA, the mother of his children, who remained a lifelong close friend up until his death.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Jerika Imhoff, of Santa Cruz, CA and his 3 grandsons, Joshua Jamieson, Zachary Jamieson, and Ethan Jamieson of Raleigh, NC; and his siblings: Joyce Heckman of Reading, PA, Janice Hirneisen of Greencastle, PA, Glen Wenger of Chester Springs, PA and Dean Imhoff of Denver, PA.
