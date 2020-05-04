Nevin "Frank" Amand, 91, of Lititz, and formerly of Ephrata, died peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Salunga, he was the son of the late John Henry and Adele Smeltzer Amand. Frank spent many of his early years growing up with his eight siblings helping on the family farm, which borders both the Manheim Township and Warwick Township lines. Frank was the loving husband of the late Sandra R. Robertson Berry Amand who died in May of 2013; previously he was married to the late Sadie Nicholau Amand who died in 1977. His first wife was the late Mary Jane Emig Amand who died in 1953. Throughout his life Frank was involved in the auto industry with ownership of automobile service stations and car dealerships in the Lancaster County area. He was a member and past president of the PA Automobile Association. Later in his life Frank worked in auto sales for John Steffy Buick, Ephrata, Kelly Cadillac, Lancaster, and John Sauder Chevrolet of Ephrata. A proud veteran, Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Ephrata American Legion Post 429. Frank enjoyed hunting and traveling to the mountains, spending time at the family cabin in Tioga County. He also had a little cabin in the Brickerville area that was enjoyed by his extended family and friends. He had a deep passion for his family.
Surviving is a son, Nevin D. Amand of Ephrata, two step sons: David husband of Diane Berry of Hellam, Mark husband of Angie Berry of Mount Joy, a step daughter, Darcy Shober fiancée of Eric Miles of Lancaster, ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, five sisters: Jean Hollinger of Schoeneck, Kitty Rollman, Dorothy Wida, Janet Savoca, Carole wife of Don Miller all of Lititz, and two brothers: John Henry Amand, Jr. and Robert Lowell Amand both of Lititz. Preceding him in death are two grandchildren and a brother Clair M. Amand.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the medical and support staff at the Visor Program for The Blind at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Lebanon; and to the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, for the loving care provided to Frank during his illness.
Due to the public health guidelines, services for Frank will be private. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Frank's memory to the United Zion Retirement Community Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »