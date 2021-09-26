Nevin E. "Nev" Stohler, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Catherine L. (Malin) Stohler, with whom he celebrated 57 years in marriage this August.
Nev was born at home in Mt. Joy on September 7, 1939 to the late Thomas and Vern (Morton) Stohler. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. He had worked for several shoe factories. He had attended Jonestown Bible Church. He enjoyed exercising, being regimented on taking vitamins, and reading about all vitamins. He loved spending time with his family, and especially loved the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Angel Sweigart and her husband Gerald of Mt. Joy, Rev. Steve Stohler and his wife Karen of Freehold, NJ, grandchildren, Alecia, Emily, Adam, Noel, Lauren, Holly, and Kelly, and his great-grandchildren, Julio, Xavier, and Gabriel. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, and William.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation time from 10AM – 11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice Compassus, 1001 James Drive Suite B34 Leesport, PA 19533 or Evangelical Baptist Church, 108 Waterworks Road Freehold, NJ 07728.