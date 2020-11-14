Nettie Chalson Herr, 103, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities of Willow Street, PA. She was the wife of Lester Herr, who passed away in 2012. She was also the wife of Louis Chalson, who passed away in 1968. She is survived by two children, Cassandre Chalson Maxwell of West Chester, PA and David Chalson of Wallingford, PA as well as by three grandchildren, Gregory Chalson, Jeremy Chalson, and Christy Maxwell Enchelmaier, and two great-granddaughters, Charlotte Enchelmaier and Quinnlyn Enchelmaier.
Nettie was a published writer for several magazines including The WARCRY, the magazine published by the Salvation Army. She also wrote scripts for an early children's television show called "Secret Island." It aired each Saturday morning for a year opposite "Mr. Rogers." Both were nominated for Emmys, but "Mr. Rogers" took the prize that year. After the death of her first husband she worked at InFaith Ministries (formerly known as American Missionary Fellowship). She married Lester Herr after moving to Willow Valley. Besides playing the piano for many events, she is probably best remembered for creating a large garden -- "Nettie's Garden"-- at Willow Valley.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, November 14 at Goshen Baptist Church.
Donations in Nettie's memory may be made to InFaith Ministries, 145 John Robert Thomas Drive, Exton, PA 19341. Please include a note "In memory of Nettie Herr." Directions for electronic donations can be found at infaith.org.
