Nereida Rivera Torres, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juana Torres Ortiz. She was a single hardworking mother.
Nereida spent most of her life caring for others. She was a gifted cook and known for her rice, beans and guanimos. She enjoyed spending time with her neighbors and friends. She was a member of Faith Community Church in Columbia, PA. Most of all Nereida was devoted to her faith and family, which she cherished more than anything. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and generous heart.
Nereida is survived by her children: Marisel DeJesus (Joshua) of Lancaster, Jose Burgos of Lancaster, Joana Ivellisse Baez of Delaware and Nereida Rodriguez of New York; her grandchildren: Maxine, Rafael, Luis, Eileen, and Anthony of Lancaster, Sully of TX, Carlos and Joanalee of DE and Carla of NY; her 15 great-grandchildren and her 5 siblings. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will greet from 6PM to 8PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 and again from 11AM until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Masks are required and Covid restrictions will be followed.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »