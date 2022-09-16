Nemesis Florentino, 33, of Lancaster, passed away tragically in the prime of her life. Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of Victoria Diaz and the late Juan Pablo Florentino.
Nemesis was one semester away from achieving her associates degree through HACC. She worked as an office manager for Nuestra Clinica SACA.
A vibrant and loving person, she was the light of the world. She found great enjoyment in helping others. Nemesis enjoyed shopping, traveling both domestically and internationally, eating ethnic foods, and was stylish in her dress.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Francisco Figueroa Diaz; stepdad, Jorge Octavio; and cousin, Johanna Diaz, who was like a sister; and her second mom, Jacqueline Fisher.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »