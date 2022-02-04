Nelson Z. Martin, 62, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away at the home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Ivan W. and Ruth Zimmerman Martin.
Nelson was a member of the Goodville Mennonite Church. He enjoyed living on the family farm and had enjoyed spending time with his dogs. He enjoyed playing games and participating in the activities at Fairmount.
Surviving are four siblings, Lester Z. husband of Ruth Ann Weaver Martin of Fivepointville, Wilmer Z. husband of Joyce Kauffman Martin of Reading, Janice Z. Martin of Lancaster, and Diane Z. wife of Grant Price of Pennsburg; a niece, Julie wife of Todd Weber of Adamstown; a nephew, Chad husband of Michelle Martin of Harrisburg; and three great-nieces and nephews, Bryce Weber, Brielle Martin and Reagan Martin.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for the wonderful care they provided to Nelson during his stay there.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment in the Goodville Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
