Nelson W. Nolt, age 65, of Womelsdorf, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021, after a three month battle with pancreatic cancer. He died surrounded by his loving wife of 45 years, and his children. He was born in Ephrata to the late Martin Z. and the late Eva (Weaver) Nolt on June 26, 1955. He was married to Ruth Ann Allgyer on April 26, 1975.
He is survived by his wife and six children: Blossom, wife of the late John Earl Hollinger of Myerstown; Kurt, husband of Judith (Brougher) Nolt of Reading; Martin, husband of Deborah (Hollinger) Nolt of Lebanon; Angela, wife of Nolan Martin of Womelsdorf; Clifford, husband of Rocinda (Horst) Nolt of Myerstown; and Jeffery, at home. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren.
Also surviving are his siblings: Linda, wife of Clair Lapp of Lebanon; Jane, wife of Nelson Neuenschwander of Lititz; Myron, husband of Sally (Hostetter) Nolt of Peach Bottom; Nevin, husband of Wanda (Zimmerman) Nolt of Peach Bottom; and a sister-in-law, Debbie (Martin) Nolt, wife of the late Glen Nolt of Peach Bottom.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Rosebud; a son-in-law, John Earl Hollinger; a brother, Glen Nolt; and an infant brother, Jay Nolt.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the Swatara Mennonite Church 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown. A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 4, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, Jonestown, are honored to serve the family.
A living tribute »